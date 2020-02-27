Imax Corp Shares Down 26.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IMAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) on October 7th, 2019 at $21.07. In approximately 5 months, Imax Corp has returned 26.56% as of today's recent price of $15.47.

Imax Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.30 and a 52-week low of $15.90 and are now trading -3% above that low price at $15.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

IMAX Corporation offers end-to-end cinematic solution combining proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The Company designs and manufactures premium theater systems and digitally re-masters films into the IMAX format and the exhibition of those films in the IMAX theater network.

