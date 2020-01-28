Imax Corp Down 18.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IMAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) on October 7th, 2019 at $21.07. In approximately 4 months, Imax Corp has returned 18.06% as of today's recent price of $17.26.

Imax Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.30 and the current low of $17.06 and are currently at $17.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

IMAX Corporation offers end-to-end cinematic solution combining proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The Company designs and manufactures premium theater systems and digitally re-masters films into the IMAX format and the exhibition of those films in the IMAX theater network.

