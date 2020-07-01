Illinois Tool Wo (ITW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) on October 16th, 2019 at $155.54. In approximately 3 months, Illinois Tool Wo has returned 14.79% as of today's recent price of $178.54.

Over the past year, Illinois Tool Wo has traded in a range of $122.58 to $182.34 and is now at $177.88, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. designs and manufactures fasteners, components, equipment, consumable systems, and a variety of specialty products and equipment. The Company's products include industrial fluids and adhesives, tooling for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems. Illinois Tool Works operates worldwide.

