Illinois Tool Wo Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ITW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) on March 25th, 2020 at $143.75. In approximately 4 weeks, Illinois Tool Wo has returned 8.20% as of today's recent price of $155.54.

Illinois Tool Wo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.85 and a 52-week low of $115.94 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $155.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. designs and manufactures fasteners, components, equipment, consumable systems, and a variety of specialty products and equipment. The Company's products include industrial fluids and adhesives, tooling for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems. Illinois Tool Works operates worldwide.

