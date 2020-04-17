SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (:IIPR) on March 23rd, 2020 at $58.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has returned 21.68% as of today's recent price of $71.22.

Over the past year, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has traded in a range of $40.21 to $139.53 and is now at $71.22, 77% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Log in and add Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.