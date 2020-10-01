Ies Holdings Inc Shares Up 38.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IESC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) on June 4th, 2019 at $18.71. In approximately 7 months, Ies Holdings Inc has returned 38.54% as of today's recent price of $25.92.

Ies Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.20 and a 52-week low of $14.61 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $25.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 1.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical contracting and maintenance services to the commercial, industrial, residential, and power line markets. The Company also provides data communication services which include the installation of wiring for computer networks and fiber optic telecommunications systems.

