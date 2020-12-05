Ies Holdings Inc Shares Up 13.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IESC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) on April 8th, 2020 at $18.76. In approximately 1 month, Ies Holdings Inc has returned 13.52% as of today's recent price of $21.29.

Over the past year, Ies Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $13.73 to $27.78 and is now at $21.29, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical contracting and maintenance services to the commercial, industrial, residential, and power line markets. The Company also provides data communication services which include the installation of wiring for computer networks and fiber optic telecommunications systems.

