Ies Holdings Inc Has Returned 28.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IESC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) on February 25th, 2020 at $24.67. In approximately 1 month, Ies Holdings Inc has returned 28.44% as of today's recent price of $17.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ies Holdings Inc have traded between a low of $13.73 and a high of $27.78 and are now at $17.65, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical contracting and maintenance services to the commercial, industrial, residential, and power line markets. The Company also provides data communication services which include the installation of wiring for computer networks and fiber optic telecommunications systems.

