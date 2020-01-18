Ies Holdings Inc Up 40.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (IESC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) on June 4th, 2019 at $18.71. In approximately 8 months, Ies Holdings Inc has returned 40.67% as of today's recent price of $26.32.

Over the past year, Ies Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $14.61 to $27.20 and is now at $26.32, 80% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical contracting and maintenance services to the commercial, industrial, residential, and power line markets. The Company also provides data communication services which include the installation of wiring for computer networks and fiber optic telecommunications systems.

