Idt Corp-Class B Shares Down 6.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IDT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Idt Corp-Class B (NYSE:IDT) on March 9th, 2020 at $6.04. In approximately 2 months, Idt Corp-Class B has returned 6.21% as of today's recent price of $5.66.

Idt Corp-Class B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.84 and a 52-week low of $4.81 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $5.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

IDT Corporation offers consumer services focuses primarily on the telecommunications industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale telecommunications services and products, including pre-paid and rechargeable calling cards and wholesale carrier services.

