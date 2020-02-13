Idexx Labs Has Returned 5.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IDXX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) on January 7th, 2020 at $267.42. In approximately 1 month, Idexx Labs has returned 5.81% as of today's recent price of $282.95.

Over the past year, Idexx Labs has traded in a range of $176.11 to $294.57 and is now at $282.95, 61% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. provides diagnostic, detection, and information systems for veterinary, food, and water testing applications. The Company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. IDEXX offers its products to customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Idexx Labs shares.

