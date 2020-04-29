Idexx Labs Has Returned 27.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IDXX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) on March 25th, 2020 at $212.26. In approximately 1 month, Idexx Labs has returned 27.29% as of today's recent price of $270.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Idexx Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $168.65 and a high of $296.25 and are now at $270.18, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. provides diagnostic, detection, and information systems for veterinary, food, and water testing applications. The Company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. IDEXX offers its products to customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Idexx Labs shares.

