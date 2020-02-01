Idex Corp Shares Up 6.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IEX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) on October 21st, 2019 at $161.47. In approximately 2 months, Idex Corp has returned 6.42% as of today's recent price of $171.83.

Over the past year, Idex Corp has traded in a range of $120.86 to $173.95 and is now at $171.83, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

IDEX Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets pump and dispensing equipment and other engineered products. The Company offers products including industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. IDEX serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Idex Corp shares.

