Idex Corp Up 13.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (IEX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) on March 27th, 2020 at $127.91. In approximately 3 weeks, Idex Corp has returned 13.61% as of today's recent price of $145.31.

Idex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.14 and a 52-week low of $104.56 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $145.31 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

IDEX Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets pump and dispensing equipment and other engineered products. The Company offers products including industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. IDEX serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Idex Corp shares.

