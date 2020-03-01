Idacorp Inc Shares Up 1.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) on November 27th, 2019 at $105.69. In approximately 1 month, Idacorp Inc has returned 1.57% as of today's recent price of $107.35.

Idacorp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.01 and a 52-week low of $89.31 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $107.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

IDACORP, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southern Idaho, eastern Oregon, northern Nevada, and Wyoming. IDACORP maintains electricity and natural gas marketing operations, as well as manages affordable housing projects and other real estate investments.

