Icu Medical Has Returned 19.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ICUI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Icu Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on November 12th, 2019 at $180.35. In approximately 3 months, Icu Medical has returned 19.10% as of today's recent price of $214.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Icu Medical share prices have been bracketed by a low of $121.78 and a high of $215.66 and are now at $214.79, 76% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disposable medical connection systems for use in intravenous (IV) therapy applications. The Company's products are designed to prevent accidental disconnection of IV lines and to protect healthcare workers and their patients from the spread of infectious disease such as Hepatitis B and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Icu Medical shares.

Log in and add Icu Medical (ICUI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.