Ibm Down 28.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IBM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ibm (NYSE:IBM) on February 25th, 2020 at $144.17. In approximately 2 weeks, Ibm has returned 28.70% as of today's recent price of $102.79.

Ibm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.75 and the current low of $104.50 and are currently at $102.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The Company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing. IBM offers its products through its global sales and distribution organization, as well as through a variety of third party distributors and resellers.

