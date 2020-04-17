Iberiabank Corp Shares (IBKC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) on March 26th, 2020 at $38.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Iberiabank Corp has returned 7.12% as of today's recent price of $35.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Iberiabank Corp have traded between a low of $25.65 and a high of $81.86 and are now at $35.87, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Iberiabank Corp.

