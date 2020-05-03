SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on January 31st, 2020 at $34.73. In approximately 1 month, Horizon Pharma P has returned 0.98% as of today's recent price of $34.39.

Over the past year, Horizon Pharma P has traded in a range of $22.74 to $39.10 and is now at $34.39, 51% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

