Hyster-Yale Down 38.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on December 19th, 2019 at $58.47. In approximately 3 months, Hyster-Yale has returned 38.90% as of today's recent price of $35.72.

Hyster-Yale share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.57 and a 52-week low of $33.30 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $35.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets material handling equipment. The Company offers a wide variety of lift trucks, heavy-duty containers, and parts. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hyster-Yale.

Log in and add Hyster-Yale (HY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.