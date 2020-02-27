Huron Consulting Shares Down 4.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HURN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN) on February 3rd, 2020 at $65.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Huron Consulting has returned 4.79% as of today's recent price of $62.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Huron Consulting share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.78 and a high of $70.91 and are now at $62.17, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. provides financial and operational consulting services. The Company offers strategy, operations, advisory, technology, and analytics solutions. Huron Consulting Group serves academic institutions, healthcare, law firms, life sciences, and commercial sectors worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Huron Consulting.

Log in and add Huron Consulting (HURN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.