Huron Consulting Shares Up 36.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HURN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN) on June 10th, 2019 at $50.60. In approximately 7 months, Huron Consulting has returned 36.56% as of today's recent price of $69.10.

Huron Consulting share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.91 and a 52-week low of $44.78 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $69.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. provides financial and operational consulting services. The Company offers strategy, operations, advisory, technology, and analytics solutions. Huron Consulting Group serves academic institutions, healthcare, law firms, life sciences, and commercial sectors worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Huron Consulting shares.

