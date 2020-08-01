Huron Consulting Has Returned 37.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HURN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Huron Consulting (NASDAQ:HURN) on June 10th, 2019 at $50.60. In approximately 7 months, Huron Consulting has returned 37.49% as of today's recent price of $69.57.

Over the past year, Huron Consulting has traded in a range of $44.78 to $70.50 and is now at $69.57, 55% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% higher and 0.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. provides financial and operational consulting services. The Company offers strategy, operations, advisory, technology, and analytics solutions. Huron Consulting Group serves academic institutions, healthcare, law firms, life sciences, and commercial sectors worldwide.

