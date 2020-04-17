SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) on March 24th, 2020 at $25.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Hurco Companies has returned 6.42% as of today's recent price of $27.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hurco Companies have traded between a low of $20.39 and a high of $41.75 and are now at $27.25, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Hurco Companies, Inc. designs and produces interactive computer controls, software, and computerized machine systems for the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. The Company's customers include independent job shops and short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations. Hurco's products are sold in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hurco Companies.

Log in and add Hurco Companies (HURC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.