Hurco Companies Has Returned 19.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HURC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $35.56. In approximately 2 months, Hurco Companies has returned 19.63% as of today's recent price of $28.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Hurco Companies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.33 and a high of $43.80 and are now at $28.58, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hurco Companies, Inc. designs and produces interactive computer controls, software, and computerized machine systems for the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. The Company's customers include independent job shops and short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations. Hurco's products are sold in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

