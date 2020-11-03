Huntsman Corp Down 28.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HUN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) on January 22nd, 2020 at $22.62. In approximately 2 months, Huntsman Corp has returned 28.85% as of today's recent price of $16.09.

Huntsman Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.66 and a 52-week low of $15.85 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $16.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and markets differentiated chemicals. The Company offers accelerators, advanced materials, agricultural surfactants, amine oxides, butylene carbonate, clarite, carbonates, dimethylpiperazine, ethanolamines, pigments, and wide variety of other chemicals. Huntsman serves consumer and industrial markets worldwide.

