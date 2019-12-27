Huntington Ingal Up 15.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) on October 24th, 2019 at $218.52. In approximately 2 months, Huntington Ingal has returned 15.37% as of today's recent price of $252.11.

Huntington Ingal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $260.81 and a 52-week low of $173.80 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $252.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

