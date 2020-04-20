Hunt (Jb) Trans Shares Up 17.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JBHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) on March 25th, 2020 at $89.65. In approximately 4 weeks, Hunt (Jb) Trans has returned 16.99% as of today's recent price of $104.88.

Over the past year, Hunt (Jb) Trans has traded in a range of $75.29 to $122.29 and is now at $104.88, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company transports a variety of products including automotive parts, department store merchandise, paper and wood products, food and beverages, plastics, chemicals, and manufacturing materials and supplies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hunt (Jb) Trans shares.

Log in and add Hunt (Jb) Trans (JBHT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.