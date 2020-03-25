Hudson Pacific P Shares Down 50.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HPP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) on February 25th, 2020 at $36.15. In approximately 4 weeks, Hudson Pacific P has returned 50.26% as of today's recent price of $17.98.

Over the past year, Hudson Pacific P has traded in a range of $16.14 to $38.81 and is now at $17.98, 11% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring office and state of the art media and entertainment properties. Hudson Pacific Properties serves customers in Northern and Southern California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hudson Pacific P.

