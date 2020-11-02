MySmarTrend
Hubspot Inc Shares Up 19.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HUBS)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:12am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) on December 6th, 2019 at $152.67. In approximately 2 months, Hubspot Inc has returned 19.58% as of today's recent price of $182.56.

Hubspot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $207.47 and a 52-week low of $137.30 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $182.57 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 1.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company offers integrated applications that helps in lead generation and social marketing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hubspot Inc shares.

