Hubspot Inc Shares Up 19.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HUBS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) on December 6th, 2019 at $152.67. In approximately 2 months, Hubspot Inc has returned 19.58% as of today's recent price of $182.56.

Hubspot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $207.47 and a 52-week low of $137.30 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $182.57 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 1.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company offers integrated applications that helps in lead generation and social marketing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hubspot Inc shares.

Log in and add Hubspot Inc (HUBS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.