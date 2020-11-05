Hubspot Inc Has Returned 25.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HUBS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) on April 9th, 2020 at $145.11. In approximately 1 month, Hubspot Inc has returned 25.33% as of today's recent price of $181.86.

Over the past year, Hubspot Inc has traded in a range of $90.83 to $207.47 and is now at $181.86, 100% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company offers integrated applications that helps in lead generation and social marketing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hubspot Inc shares.

