Hubspot Inc Has Returned 21.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HUBS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) on December 6th, 2019 at $152.67. In approximately 2 months, Hubspot Inc has returned 21.25% as of today's recent price of $185.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Hubspot Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.30 and a high of $207.47 and are now at $185.10, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company offers integrated applications that helps in lead generation and social marketing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hubspot Inc shares.

Log in and add Hubspot Inc (HUBS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.