Hub Group-A Has Returned 20.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HUBG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hub Group-A (NASDAQ:HUBG) on February 25th, 2020 at $51.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Hub Group-A has returned 20.22% as of today's recent price of $41.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Hub Group-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.51 and a high of $60.41 and are now at $41.18, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Hub Group, Inc. is a full-service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hub Group-A.

