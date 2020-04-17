SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) on February 27th, 2020 at $96.07. In approximately 2 months, Heska Corp has returned 36.56% as of today's recent price of $60.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heska Corp have traded between a low of $50.00 and a high of $110.90 and are now at $60.94, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heska Corporation discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets companion animal health products, primarily for dogs, cats, and horses. The Company also offers diagnostic and patient monitoring equipment, as well as diagnostic laboratory products in the United States and Europe.

