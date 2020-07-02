Hp Inc Has Returned 5.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HPQ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) on November 6th, 2019 at $20.58. In approximately 3 months, Hp Inc has returned 5.30% as of today's recent price of $21.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hp Inc have traded between a low of $15.93 and a high of $24.09 and are now at $21.67, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

HP Inc. provides imaging and printing systems, computing systems, mobile devices, solutions, and services for business and home. The Company offers products which includes laser and inkjet printers, scanners, copiers and faxes, personal computers, workstations, storage solutions, and other computing and printing systems. HP sells its products worldwide.

