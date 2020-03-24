Howard Hughe Shares Down 65.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Howard Hughe (NYSE:HHC) on February 28th, 2020 at $106.40. In approximately 3 weeks, Howard Hughe has returned 65.74% as of today's recent price of $36.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Howard Hughe share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $35.12 and a high of $135.42 and are now at $37.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 4.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops real estate. The Company manages master planned communities, shopping malls, and mixed-use developments throughout the United States.

