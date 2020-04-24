SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (:HOV) on April 8th, 2020 at $8.83. In approximately 2 weeks, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has returned 0.11% as of today's recent price of $8.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.12 and a high of $32.90 and are now at $8.84, 73% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 8.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc..

Log in and add Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.