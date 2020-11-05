Houlihan Lokey I Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HLI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI) on April 1st, 2020 at $51.86. In approximately 1 month, Houlihan Lokey I has returned 18.93% as of today's recent price of $61.67.

Over the past year, Houlihan Lokey I has traded in a range of $41.80 to $62.24 and is now at $61.67, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.80% higher and 0.92% higher over the past week, respectively.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. operates as an investment bank. The Company offers mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, capital markets, strategic consulting, and financial advisory services. Houlihan Lokey serves customers worldwide.

