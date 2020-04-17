Hormel Foods Crp Has Returned 9.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HRL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) on March 17th, 2020 at $45.78. In approximately 1 month, Hormel Foods Crp has returned 9.63% as of today's recent price of $50.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Hormel Foods Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.00 and a high of $51.53 and are now at $50.19, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Hormel Foods Corporation manufactures and markets consumer-branded meat and food products. The Company processes meat and poultry products and produces a variety of prepared foods. Hormel markets its products around the world under a variety of branded names.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hormel Foods Crp shares.

