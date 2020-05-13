Horizon Pharma P Shares (HZNP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on April 2nd, 2020 at $30.71. In approximately 1 month, Horizon Pharma P has returned 49.93% as of today's recent price of $46.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Horizon Pharma P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.74 and a high of $46.11 and are now at $46.04, 102% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% higher and 1.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

