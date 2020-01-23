Horizon Pharma P Has Returned 85.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HZNP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on January 7th, 2019 at $20.83. In approximately 13 months, Horizon Pharma P has returned 85.35% as of today's recent price of $38.60.

Horizon Pharma P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $20.05 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $38.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Horizon Pharma P shares.

Log in and add Horizon Pharma P (HZNP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.