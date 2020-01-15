Horizon Pharma P Up 83.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HZNP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on January 7th, 2019 at $20.83. In approximately 12 months, Horizon Pharma P has returned 83.63% as of today's recent price of $38.24.

Over the past year, Horizon Pharma P has traded in a range of $20.05 to $38.78 and is now at $38.24, 91% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 1.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

