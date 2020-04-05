Horizon Pharma P Up 17.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (HZNP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on April 2nd, 2020 at $30.71. In approximately 1 month, Horizon Pharma P has returned 17.49% as of today's recent price of $36.08.

Over the past year, Horizon Pharma P has traded in a range of $22.74 to $39.10 and is now at $36.08, 59% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Horizon Pharma P shares.

Log in and add Horizon Pharma P (HZNP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.