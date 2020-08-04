Horizon Bncrp/In Shares Down 55.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HBNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Bncrp/In (NASDAQ:HBNC) on June 18th, 2018 at $21.45. In approximately 22 months, Horizon Bncrp/In has returned 55.48% as of today's recent price of $9.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Horizon Bncrp/In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.42 and a high of $19.45 and are now at $9.55, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Horizon Bancorp is the holding company for Horizon Bank, N.A. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide commercial and retail banking, investment management services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services, retail lending, and insurance credit life sales. Horizon Bank operates in LaPorte and Porter counties, Indiana.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Horizon Bncrp/In.

