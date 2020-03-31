Horizon Bncrp/In Shares Down 54.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (HBNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Bncrp/In (NASDAQ:HBNC) on June 18th, 2018 at $21.45. In approximately 22 months, Horizon Bncrp/In has returned 54.55% as of today's recent price of $9.75.

Over the past year, Horizon Bncrp/In has traded in a range of $7.42 to $19.45 and is now at $9.75, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 3.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Horizon Bancorp is the holding company for Horizon Bank, N.A. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide commercial and retail banking, investment management services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services, retail lending, and insurance credit life sales. Horizon Bank operates in LaPorte and Porter counties, Indiana.

