Horace Mann Educ Down 21.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (HMN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horace Mann Educ (NYSE:HMN) on February 27th, 2020 at $41.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Horace Mann Educ has returned 21.01% as of today's recent price of $33.01.

Over the past year, Horace Mann Educ has traded in a range of $31.81 to $48.15 and is now at $33.01, 4% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. Horace Mann markets its products primarily to educators and other employees of public schools and their families.

