Hooker Furniture Has Returned 22.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HOFT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) on September 11th, 2019 at $20.72. In approximately 3 months, Hooker Furniture has returned 22.92% as of today's recent price of $25.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hooker Furniture have traded between a low of $17.09 and a high of $32.59 and are now at $25.47, which is 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

