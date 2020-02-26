Hooker Furniture Has Returned 12.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HOFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) on February 10th, 2020 at $22.92. In approximately 2 weeks, Hooker Furniture has returned 12.61% as of today's recent price of $20.03.

Hooker Furniture share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.22 and a 52-week low of $17.09 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $20.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hooker Furniture.

Log in and add Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.