Honeywell Intl Has Returned 10.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HON)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) on March 25th, 2020 at $127.57. In approximately 1 month, Honeywell Intl has returned 10.79% as of today's recent price of $141.34.

Honeywell Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.06 and a 52-week low of $101.08 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $141.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Honeywell International Inc. is a worldwide diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company provides aerospace products and services, control, sensing and security technologies, turbochargers, automotive products, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions.

