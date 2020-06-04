Hometrust Bancsh Has Returned 40.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (HTBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hometrust Bancsh (NASDAQ:HTBI) on February 27th, 2020 at $25.42. In approximately 1 month, Hometrust Bancsh has returned 40.85% as of today's recent price of $15.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hometrust Bancsh have traded between a low of $11.75 and a high of $27.79 and are now at $15.04, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary is a federally chartered mutual savings bank whose principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences.

